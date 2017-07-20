Loveland makes interim city attorney ...

Loveland makes interim city attorney permanent

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

More than nine months after the former Loveland city attorney left for a job with the Colorado Municipal League, the City Council on Wednesday voted to make interim city attorney Clay Douglas' job permanent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Jun 21 Transplant 5
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jun 19 A_Citizen 17
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) Jun 19 Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Jun 17 AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun '17 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May '17 Sh1tbird 5
Longmont Music Thread May '17 Musikologist 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC