Longmont to seek voters' authorizatio...

Longmont to seek voters' authorization to sell $36M in bonds over Windy Gap project

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

A sprinkler waters the grass at the corner of Second Avenue and Terry Street on Wednesday in Longmont. A 5-2 Longmont City Council majority decided Wednesday night to ask voters' authorization to sell an estimated $36.3 million in bonds to help finance the city's share of costs for the Windy Gap Firming Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Jun 21 Transplant 5
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jun 19 A_Citizen 17
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) Jun 19 Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Jun 17 AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun '17 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May '17 Sh1tbird 5
Longmont Music Thread May '17 Musikologist 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC