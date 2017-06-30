Crash Cuisine vegan restaurant opens in Loveland
Crash Cuisine, a new restaurant and deli serving only plant-based food, opened for business Friday, June 30. The restaurant at 630 E. 29th St., in the former location of Quiznos and Twin Sisters, is owned by Loveland native Alyse Houghton.
