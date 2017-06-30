Area Fireworks Displays

Area Fireworks Displays

If you're looking for a good place to enjoy a Fourth of July fireworks display, you have plenty of options right here in Boulder County, or if you're up for a short drive, you can make a day of it in Estes Park or Loveland. Boulder Folsom Stadium on CU-Boulder's campus; gates will open at 8 p.m. There will be community performances, a traditional sing-a-long, a Ralphie Run, a performance by the Color Guard from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://boulder4thofjuly.com.

