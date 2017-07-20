2018 to bring new VA clinic location in Loveland
Beginning in February 2018, the Veterans in Northern Colorado will have more healthcare resources with the opening of the Loveland Community Outpatient Clinic, located at 5200 Hahns Peak Drive, in Loveland, Colo. According to Paul Roberts, director of the Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System, the new clinic will more than double the size of the current Greeley clinic, which will relocate to the new location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|Mike
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Jun 17
|AudraT
|54
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun '17
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Longmont Music Thread
|May '17
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC