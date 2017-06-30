2 die in separate officer-involved sh...

2 die in separate officer-involved shootings in Colorado

Two people have died after separate officer-involved shootings in Larimer County in north-central Colorado, marking four fatal officer-involved shootings in the state in 48 hours. A man was killed by law enforcement officers who responded to a report of a man threatening someone Saturday night near the campus of Colorado State University.

