Social inputs on health care: Non-traditional factors become silent health risks

Fort Collins-based First National Bank is accepting applications for its upcoming community-development grant cycle that is focused on programs related to educated workforce initiatives run by nonprofits. The bank's second grant cycle opened June 5 and will run through July 3. It is for educated workforce programs, aimed at strengthening individual core competencies that will improve personal economic self-sufficiency, including adult basic education, and vocational and employability training.

