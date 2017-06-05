Officials are searching for ways to reduce jail inmate populations
The sign outside the Larimer County Jail is pictured Wednesday. Officials at the jail say transients have recently accounted for nearly a third of the total jail population, and they are looking for new ways to deal with that population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|May 25
|Anonymous
|53
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC