Officer-involved shooting reported between Loveland and Fort Collins

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a shooting Friday evening in an area between Loveland and Fort Collins. According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were pursuing a reported stolen vehicle from Fort Collins at Carpenter Road and Larimer County Road 9 when it crashed at about 7:30 p.m. The suspect reportedly fled into a field and was chased by a deputy who reportedly fired a weapon.

