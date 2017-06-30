Officer-involved shooting reported be...

Officer-involved shooting reported between Loveland and Fort Collins

11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a shooting Friday evening in an area between Loveland and Fort Collins. According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were pursuing a reported stolen vehicle from Fort Collins at Carpenter Road and Larimer County Road 9 when it crashed at about 7:30 p.m. The suspect reportedly fled into a field and was chased by a deputy who reportedly fired a weapon.

