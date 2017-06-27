Medical records come into question, f...

Medical records come into question, further delay Loveland woman's attempted murder case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Concerns with sharing private medical and mental health records of attempted murder suspect Bernadette Vasquez became the latest snag Monday to delay her court case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Jun 21 Transplant 5
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jun 19 A_Citizen 17
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) Jun 19 Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Jun 17 AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun 5 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May 30 Sh1tbird 5
Longmont Music Thread May '17 Musikologist 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC