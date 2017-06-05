Man killed in officer-involved shooting in west Loveland
The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 700 block of North Namaqua Road, a press release from Loveland Police Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|May 25
|Anonymous
|53
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC