Loveland police SWAT incident results in arrests, road closure
Loveland police deployed SWAT team resources and arrested two residents with active warrants Thursday evening after an hours-long standoff at the Maple Terrace apartment complex in central Loveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|Mike
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Jun 17
|AudraT
|54
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Longmont Music Thread
|May '17
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC