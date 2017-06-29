Loveland Cherry Pie Celebration Coming to Downtown Loveland Saturday July 8
Loveland's annual Cherry Pie Celebration is Saturday, July 8 from 5-8 p.m. in Peters Park and in the parking lot next to the Loveland Museum at 503 N. Lincoln Ave in Downtown Loveland. It will feature live music, vendor booths, delicious cherry pie and the 'Art of the Tart' Cherry Pie Contest.
