Larimer County building on Loveland City Council agenda again
People walk into the Larimer County office at Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue in downtown Loveland in this photo from April 3. The Loveland City Council could go behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss the city staff's negotiations with Larimer County over the purchase of the old county office building in downtown Loveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|May 25
|Anonymous
|53
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC