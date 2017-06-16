Help wanted, stat! New hospitals trigger healthy competition for workers
Drivers heading north from Denver on Interstate 25 aren't yet confronted with a road sign reading "Hospital: Next 14 Exits" - but it may not be long. Major new health-care facilities have sprouted along the busy I-25 corridor in Fort Collins and Loveland, a new hospital will open on the eastern edge of Longmont late this summer, and another is likely to be up and running by 2019 in Greeley - not to mention a new hospital that opened last year in Broomfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Sat
|AudraT
|54
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|Fri
|jimmy
|32
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC