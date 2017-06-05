Firehouse Self Storage in Loveland, C...

Firehouse Self Storage in Loveland, CO, Hosts Fundraiser for Larimer County Search and Rescue

1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Firehouse Self Storage in Loveland, Colo., is co-hosting a fundraiser on June 17 that will benefit Larimer County Search and Rescue , a nonprofit comprised of volunteers and funded through community donations. The "Hanging With The Heroes" benefit and auction, 6-10 p.m., will be held at the First National Bank in The Ranch Events Complex at 5290 Arena Circle.

