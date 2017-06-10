Coroner's office identifies man killed after shootout with Loveland police
The Larimer County Coroner identified Stephen Rich, 48, as the man who died after a shootout with Loveland police Thursday. Police officers had attempted to approach the man in his vehicle when he shot at them at Namaqua Road south of Big Thompson River, according to Loveland police.
