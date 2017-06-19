Car tumbles down hillside near bank

Car tumbles down hillside near bank

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ReporterHerald.com

A Dodge SUV tumbled about 50 feet down an embankment Monday in Southwest Loveland, with the driver taken to the hospital to be checked out but with no apparent severe injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Mon A_Citizen 17
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Mon A_Citizen 4
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) Mon Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Jun 17 AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun 5 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May 30 Sh1tbird 5
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC