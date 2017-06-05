Armed suspect killed by Loveland PD identified

Fire Weather Warning issued June 10 at 3:04PM MDT expiring June 12 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan Flood Advisory issued June 10 at 1:47PM MDT expiring June 12 at 4:00PM MDT in effect for: Larimer Flood Warning issued June 10 at 7:01AM MDT expiring June 15 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Otero Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 3:20AM MDT expiring June 11 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 3:20AM MDT expiring June 11 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 3:20AM MDT expiring June 10 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 3:20AM MDT expiring June 10 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.