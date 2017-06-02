80-year-old Loveland man cited on allegations of illegally feeding squirrels
Gaylord Sigman on Thursday shows off some of the photos he has taken of the wildlife in his Loveland backyard. Watching the wildlife there is one of his favorite pastimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|May 25
|Anonymous
|53
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|May 24
|Shawn111
|6
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC