Watch Loveland owls on candid camera
Jim Tolstrop, executive director of High Plains Environmental Center, checks out the live barn owl camera on a television screen, Thursday, April, 27, 2017, at the new HPEC in east Loveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais...
|Tue
|TurboTenant
|1
|Theft of a Knight
|Tue
|M3GMermaid
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC