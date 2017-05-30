Vera's House Beautiful marks 5 years in Loveland
Murphy will celebrate her fifth anniversary next weekend, June 2-3, at her shop, Vera's House Beautiful, 843 N. Cleveland Ave. Murphy fills her store, a home built in 1898, with treasures that she and her "pickers" have found in Colorado and across the country.
