Tickets on Sale for Gnarly Barley Brew Festival at the Ranch
Gnarly Barley Brew Festival returns to the Larimer County Fair at The Ranch in Loveland on Saturday, August 5. The brew festival runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes live music and a sampling of a variety of craft beers. A portion of every ticket purchased will go toward Special Olympics Colorado .
