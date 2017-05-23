Ruling in Brian Koopman likely brings...

Ruling in Brian Koopman likely brings LPD case to a close

A lawsuit filed by a former Loveland Police Department officer alleging she was maliciously prosecuted by LPD Detective Brian Koopman and former Chief Luke Hecker will not be heard by the 10th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, a judge ruled Tuesday.

