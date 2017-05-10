Loveland woman on quest to return lost Mother's Day photo from 1977
Do you know this woman? Loveland resident Sandy Gregory found this photo, taken on Mother's Day in 1977, inside a book and wants to return the original along with a spruced up and framed copy to the family.
