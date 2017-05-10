Loveland students return memorial plaque to WWI veteran's hometown

A memorial plaque in honor of Glen E. Bryant was presented to officials in the Marine's birth town on Tuesday, 99 years after he died in the last battle of World War I. "It sends me into goose bumps every time I think about this," said Abby Boden, one of several Loveland High School JROTC students who researched the life and death of Bryant, who ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.