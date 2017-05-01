Loveland Photographic Society to focus on architecture
Raul J. Garcia will present a program on his innovative approach to photographing architecture to the Loveland Photographic Society on May 8. The Loveland Photographic Society meeting for this month will take place on Monday, May 8, in the Vineyard building at 900 Josephine Court in Loveland.
