Loveland City Council gets report on algal bloom battle
Employees of the city department that fielded 600 complaint calls last fall about the smell and taste of Loveland's tap water told the City Council on Tuesday what they have done to avoid a repeat this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|6 hr
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|20 hr
|Shawn111
|6
|A Healing Power Massage
|May 17
|Jspin
|1
|sea land park and zoo
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|trump only cares for himself (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hillary can save us
|1
|'Introduction to Islam moved (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC