Longmont's 'topless barber' pleads guilty to misdemeanors in new cases
A 49-year-old woman accused of topless barbering and marrying two men pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in a plea deal with Boulder County prosecutors Tuesday morning. Suzette Ann Hall at an arraignment at the Boulder County Justice Center pleaded in two separate cases to a second offense of unlicensed barbering/cosmetology and violation of a protection order, District Attorney spokeswoman Catherine Olguin said.
