Lightning Hybrids changes name, rolls out new products

Loveland, Colo.-based Lightning Hybrids announced it changed its name to Lightning Systems , effective immediately. Lightning Systems also announced that in the next two years it will introduce a new lineup of fleet efficiency products to support commercial and government fleets.

