Hach's Automated CM130 Chlorine Monitoring System for Dialysis Clinics FDA Cleared
Hach , a company out of Loveland, Colorado, won the first FDA clearance for an automatic chlorine monitoring system for dialysis. The system performs checks of the water being used to prep dialysate every five minutes, making sure the levels stay low.
