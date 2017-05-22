Fresh-air art: Painters participate in Plein Air Festival
About 50 artists took to the fresh air Saturday for the annual Plein Air Festival and Auction, plying their paintbrushes and palettes in four locations around the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dr barthe l is ehad of cia right then i nend an...
|Sun
|floyd 1994
|1
|A Healing Power Massage
|May 17
|Jspin
|1
|sea land park and zoo
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Adventure Oasis Water Park - City of Independen...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Oasis Water Parks - Image Results psychic for k...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais...
|May 2
|TurboTenant
|1
|Theft of a Knight
|May 2
|M3GMermaid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC