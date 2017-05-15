Firefighters investigate lightning strikes in Loveland during rain showers
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighters Lt. Dave Friedrichsen, left, and Ben Andersen, right, inspect a wooden fence and utility box that were both damaged by a lightning blast Tuesday afternoon in Apple Ridge mobile home park near West 57th Street in north Loveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sea land park and zoo
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Adventure Oasis Water Park - City of Independen...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Oasis Water Parks - Image Results psychic for k...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais...
|May 2
|TurboTenant
|1
|Theft of a Knight
|May 2
|M3GMermaid
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|trump only cares for himself (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hillary can save us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC