Feds issue permit for water project
Chimney Hollow, just west of Carter Lake in Larimer County, soon will be home to a reservoir. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final federal permit needed for its construction on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|6 hr
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|20 hr
|Shawn111
|6
|A Healing Power Massage
|May 17
|Jspin
|1
|sea land park and zoo
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|trump only cares for himself (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hillary can save us
|1
|'Introduction to Islam moved (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC