ARISE Festival Announces More 2017 Headliners

This year's ARISE Festival will be held at Sunrise Ranch in Loveland, Colorado between August 4 - 6. Recently, festival organizers revealed an additional pair of headliners for this year's 5th annual event. Both funk act Lettuce and EDM trio SunSquabi have been added to this year's lineup.

