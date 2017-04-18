Rodeo 34 Award to Recognize Top Contestant in Northern Colorado

The recipient will win the inaugural Rodeo 34 Award, receive a $3,000 gas & grocery gift card, and a championship pure beaver custom cowboy hat courtesy of Trent Johnson and Greeley Hat Works valued at $1,650. The Rodeo 34 Award recipient will also be featured during the 2017 PRCA Mountain States Circuit Finals at The Ranch, Larimer County's Fairgrounds and Events Complex in Loveland, Colorado on October 27th and 28th.

