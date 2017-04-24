Residents get 1 more week at Rosebud Motel
Charitable organizations and the city of Loveland have continued to search for solutions to help residents displaced at the Rosebud Motel in the wake of an explosion caused by a natural gas leak last weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Apr 8
|Just depends I guess
|2
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|4
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC