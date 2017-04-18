News Release from Board of County Commissioners

Kerri Rollins, Open Lands Manager, [970] 498-4577 [email protected] ; Charlie Johnson, Senior Land Agent, [970] 498-5725, [email protected] The Board of Larimer County Commissioners at their weekly Administrative Matters meeting today approved the purchase of 358 acres of property adjacent to Horsetooth Mountain Open Space with open space tax dollars in a proposed partnership with the City of Fort Collins and Great Outdoors Colorado [GOCO]. The City of Fort Collins will hold the required GOCO conservation easement on the entire property.

