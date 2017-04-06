Man Accused Of Crash After Chase, Manhunt Remains In Jail A man accused of crashing into a car and injuring a mother and her children while fleeing police in a stolen vehicle appeared before a judge on Thursday. Report: Colorado Heroin Deaths Double Between 2011 And 2015 Heroin deaths doubled between 2011 and 2015 in Colorado while arrests for heroin offenses grew six times during that time period, according to the state's first report on the drug released Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.