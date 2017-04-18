Loveland Rotary plans polio presentation April 27
As part of an Rotary International campaign, Loveland Rotary will have a booth and information regarding polio vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 27, in the plaza next to Rock Bottom Brewery at Centerra, 5971 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland.
