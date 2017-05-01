Loveland Performing Arts group announces new name, 2017-18 season
At the final concert Sunday for the Loveland Performing Arts Association, the group announced not only the concerts for next season, but a new name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Apr 8
|Just depends I guess
|2
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|4
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC