Loveland men Robert Morgan and Connor Quick to receive Carnegie Hero award
Robert Morgan and Connor Quick have been recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for their outstanding civilian heroism for the nighttime, winter, water-rescue of a woman who drove her car into Lake Loveland at about 10 p.m. Nov. 28, 2015, according to a press release from the city of Loveland.
