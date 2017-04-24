Loveland hotel explosion and fire sparked by gas leak, resident lighting cigarette
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighters work at the scene of an explosion and fire Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Rosebud Motel, 660 E. Eisenhower Blvd. An explosion and fire at a Loveland hotel, which injured two people and a firefighter, was caused by a natural gas leak, authorities said Monday. The incident Saturday evening at the Rosebud Motel , 660 E. Eisenhower Blvd., has displaced 10 residents.
