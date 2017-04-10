Loveland emergency dispatch center re...

Loveland emergency dispatch center receives recognition

The Loveland Emergency Communications Center was reapproved as an Emergency Medical Dispatch Center of Excellence in February, a press release from Loveland Police Department said Monday.

