Hildebrands face long recovery, seek those who helped them after the crash
Loveland resident Tara Hildebrand and her two children were injured when a car involved in a high-speed chase from law enforcement crashed into their car on the way to school on Friday, March 31. They are recovering from multiple severe injuries.
