Explosion, fire cause injuries at motel in Loveland

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighters work at the scene of an explosion and fire Saturday at the Rosebud Motel, 660 E. Eisenhower Blvd. An explosion and fire sent two people to the hospital and injured two others Saturday evening at the Rosebud Motel, 660 E. Eisenhower Blvd. Fire officials at the scene said the two transported to a local ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.