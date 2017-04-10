Entertainment in Brief: Creative Aven...

Entertainment in Brief: Creative Avenue adds performance group

An informational meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, for parents and students interested in joining Rev It Up Performance Company, a new performing arts outreach group at Creative Avenues, 835 N. 26th St. The group is for dancers, singers and actors/actresses of all levels and experience, ages 4 through adult. Participants will receive intense training beginning in May, and there will be performance opportunities throughout the summer.

