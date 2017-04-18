Daily Record: Loveland police calls April 19-20, 2017

5:22 p.m. At mile marker 238 on Interstate 25, a 20-year-old Commerce City woman on suspicion of felony aggravated robbery, misdemeanor theft and four felony warrants alleging criminal mischief, failure to appear in court on a trespassing charge, failure to appear in court on a drug charge, failure to appear in court on a weapons charge, and a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.