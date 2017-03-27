COO of Hemp, Inc.'s Subsidiary to Speak at 4th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo
The two-day NoCo Hemp Expo, which starts today, is the most influential hemp-centric trade show and conference in the industrial hemp industry. The expo will have over 60 industry expert speakers, panelists and thought leaders, over 130 exhibitors, vendors and suppliers and the largest selection of hemp products and services under one roof.
