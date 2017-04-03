Community Kitchen offers Monday night meal
Loveland's Community Kitchen, 427 N. Garfield Ave., will start serving a weekly Monday night meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 10. "We chose monday nights because no other programs are offering a meal like this," Sandra Wright, executive director of Loveland's Community Kitchen, said.
